National Council of Negro Women Files Lawsuit Against J&J, Says Company Targeted Black Women in Advertising Talc Products
July 28, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– A lawsuit has been filed in New Jersey state court by the National Council of Negro Women against Johnson & Johnson, in which the group contends that the company targeted advertisements for its talcum powder products to Black women.
In the July 27 complaint filed in the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County, the plaintiffs accused the Johnson & Johnson companies of marketing and selling unsafe Baby Powder and Shower to Shower talcum powder products specifically to Black women.
“For years, J&J marketed and sole these talc-based Products as safe for consumers and urged their …
