Ill. Judge Strikes Testimony of J&J Exec During Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial
July 26, 2021
BELLEVILLE, Ill. –– An Illinois state court judge overseeing an ongoing talcum powder ovarian cancer trial has struck the entire testimony of Johnson & Johnson executive Susan Nicholson, M.D., after the company’s Vice President of Women’s Health failed to show for further cross-examination.
Sources told HarrisMartin Publishing that Hon. Christopher Kolker issued the contempt order against Johnson & Johnson and defense witness Susan Nicholson this morning.
On Friday, Nicholson was on the stand giving testimony. She was ordered by Judge Kolker to return for further cross-examination this morning but she did not appear, causing the judge to strike her …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis