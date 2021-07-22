Talcum Powder MDL Judge Targets April 2022 as Date for First Trial in Coordinated Docket

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has set a date for the first trial to take place in the coordinated docket, targeting April 2022 as the starting point for the proceedings.

Judge Freda L. Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey announced the April 2022 trial date during a status conference that took place on July 21, during which time the discovery and status of trial was discussed.

The 30-minute status conference was held via Zoom. The next conference was scheduled for Aug. 31 at …