Plaintiffs in Ill. Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial Could Rest as Early as Friday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. –– Plaintiffs trying talcum powder ovarian cancer claims against Johnson & Johnson in Illinois state court could rest their case as early as July 23, sources told HarrisMartin Publishing.

Sources added that the parties conducting trial in the Illinois 20th Circuit Court for St. Clair County have completed testimony, and cross-examination, of three plaintiff witnesses. Testimony from corporate representative depositions are expected to be presented for the remainder of the week.

The trial kicked off with jury selection on July 12.

The plaintiffs brought the claims on behalf of Elizabeth Driscoll, who died in 2016, 18 months after …