N.J. State Court Outlines Process for Selecting Bellwether Cases for Trial in Talcum Powder Docket

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– The New Jersey court overseeing the state’s coordinated talcum powder litigation docket has issued a case management order in which it outlines the process for selecting bellwether cases for trial.

The June 17 Amended Case Management Order No. 9 filed by Judge John C. Porto of the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County indicated that the document was filed with the purpose of establishing a process for identifying and selecting bellwether cases for trial in the Multicounty Litigation.

According to the court, the bellwether pool will have two parts: Part A will be the …