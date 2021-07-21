N.J. State Court Outlines Process for Selecting Bellwether Cases for Trial in Talcum Powder Docket
July 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- CMO
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. –– The New Jersey court overseeing the state’s coordinated talcum powder litigation docket has issued a case management order in which it outlines the process for selecting bellwether cases for trial.
The June 17 Amended Case Management Order No. 9 filed by Judge John C. Porto of the New Jersey Superior Court for Atlantic County indicated that the document was filed with the purpose of establishing a process for identifying and selecting bellwether cases for trial in the Multicounty Litigation.
According to the court, the bellwether pool will have two parts: Part A will be the …
