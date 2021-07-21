Talcum Powder Plaintiff Opposes Motion for Summary Judgment, Maintains Claims Are Timely

NEWARK, N.J. –– A talcum powder plaintiff whose claims were the subject of a summary judgment motion filed by Johnson & Johnson has maintained that her lawsuit is timely, saying that “to this day, [the defendant] continues to conceal the harmful association between talc products and ovarian cancer.”

In the July 9 opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiff Linda Hill additionally countered Johnson & Johnson’s position that Virginia choice-of-law rules apply to the underlying proceedings.

“…[B]ecause Ms. Hill’s case was directly filed in this court and because she waived Lexecon, New …