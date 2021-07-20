Report: Johnson & Johnson Investigating Possibility of Separating Baby Powder Talcum Powder Claims for Bankruptcy Purposes

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson is investigating the possibility of moving Baby Powder liability to a newly created business that would subsequently filed for bankruptcy, according to a recent report from Reuters.

The July 19 report detailed settlement discussions in which lawyers for Johnson & Johnson told plaintiffs’ lawyers that the defendant “could pursue the bankruptcy plan, which could result in lower payouts for cases that do not settle beforehand, some of the people said.”

“Plaintiffs’ lawyers would initially be unable to stop J&J from taking such a step, though could pursue legal avenues to challenge it later,” …