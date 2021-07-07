Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Case Scheduled to Begin Trial Monday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. –– An Illinois jury is set to weigh in on talcum powder ovarian cancer claims this Monday, when trial will begin in a case accusing Johnson & Johnson of hiding dangers related with long-term use of its talcum powder products.

Jury selection will begin on July 12 in the Illinois 20th Circuit Court for St. Clair County.

The plaintiffs brought the claims on behalf of Elizabeth Driscoll, who died in 2016, 18 months after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her sister, Colleen Cadagin, filed the lawsuit on her behalf two years after her death.

The trial is …