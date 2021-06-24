Talc Verdict Overturned as Appellate Court Finds Experts’ Opinions Lacking

By Alyson Walker Lotman and Michael L. Fox of Duane Morris LLP

For more on the authors, Click Here.

Talc verdicts have recently dominated legal headlines, but, in a win for defendants, a $117 million verdict was erased. On April 28, 2021, the New Jersey Appellate Division found that plaintiff’s experts Jacqueline Moline M.D. and James S. Webber Ph.D. were improperly allowed to testify that nonasbestiform minerals can cause mesothelioma in Lanzo v. Cyprus Amax Minerals Company, et al., A.2d. , 2021 WL 1652746 (2021). The appellate court reversed the trial court and remanded the case for new …