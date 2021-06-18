Talcum Powder MDL Judge Awards Summary Judgment to PCPC, Dismisses All Claims Against Trade Association

NEWARK, N.J. –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has awarded summary judgment to the Personal Care Products Council, concluding in part that the plaintiffs had failed to present evidence that the non-profit trade association was “in any way involved or exercised control” over the marketing of Baby Powder or Shower to Shower products.

In a June 16 opinion, Judge Freda L. Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey opined that to hold PCPC liable in the instant circumstances would be “far too broad of a reading of …