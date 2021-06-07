Three-Plaintiff Talcum Powder Trial Scheduled for September in Missouri

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri state court has scheduled a three-plaintiff talcum powder ovarian cancer trial for September, kicking off with motion hearings starting Aug. 31.

The trial in the Forrest case will begin with opening statements on Sept. 10 in the Missouri Circuit Court for St. Louis City, according to an April 26 docket entry.

The plaintiffs in the underlying case brought the claims against Johnson & Johnson defendants and Imerys Talc America, contending that they have developed ovarian cancer as a result of using the defendant’s Baby Powder and Shower-to-Shower talcum powder products.

One of the plaintiffs in …