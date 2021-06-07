Missouri Talcum Powder Case Scheduled for October Trial

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri state court has scheduled an October trial for a talcum powder ovarian cancer case against Johnson & Johnson, anticipating that the proceedings will take approximately three weeks.

An April 26 docket entry with the Missouri Circuit Court, St. Louis City indicated that the trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 29. An order entered five days prior specified that the cause was set for a three-week jury trial, which would begin with a motion hearing on Oct. 25 and jury questionnaires on Oct. 26 and 27.

Voir Dire will take place on Oct. 28, while opening …