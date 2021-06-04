Parties in Fla. Talcum Powder Case Prepare for Oct. 18 Trial Date

ARCADIA, Fla. –– Parties in a Florida state court talcum powder ovarian cancer case are gearing up for a trial later this fall, with monthly case management conferences and status check hearings scheduled until the October trial setting.

In a March 12 amended agreed pre-trial scheduling order, the Florida 12th Judicial Circuit Court for Sarasota County set the pretrial conference for Sept. 13, with a trial date of Oct. 18.

In her 2018 complaint, Patricia A. Matthey contended that the defendants knew, or should have known, that their talcum powder products, including Baby Powder, was contaminated with asbestos fibers.

Matthey …