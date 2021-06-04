Talcum Powder MDL Judge Outlines Deadlines for Dispositive Motions in Stage Three Cases

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal judge overseeing the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has outlined deadlines for dispositive motions in the Stage Three cases it recently identified to be worked up for trial.

In the June 1 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ordered that motions to exclude and/or dispositive motions, including Daubert motions, be filed by Dec. 21.

Oppositions to those motions must be filed by Jan. 21, 2022, while replies are due by Feb. 4, 2022.

In April, Hon. Freda L. Wolfson named the six remaining cases that should be worked up …