Johnson & Johnson Defendants Supplement MSJ in Florida Talcum Powder Case Set for Aug. Trial

MIAMI –– Johnson & Johnson defendants involved in a Florida state court talcum powder case set for trial later this year have supplemented their motion for summary judgment, saying the Florida Supreme Court’s adoption of a federal summary judgment standard bolsters their position that they are entitled to judgment in the proceedings.

In the May 19 supplement filed with the Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, the defendants maintained that the high court’s decision became effective on May 1 and “applies to any summary judgment motion decided on or after that date.”

Robert A. Sugarman filed the underlying …