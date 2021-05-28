Talcum Powder MDL Court Modified Order Regarding Production and Inspection of SEM Stubs

NEWARK, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the talcum powder national multidistrict litigation docket has amended an order regarding Johnson & Johnson’s production of talcum powder products and talc samples, noting that since it entered its prior order, requests have been made for the production and inspection of scanning electron microscopy (SEM) stubs.

In a May 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey amended a prior order regarding Grids Protocol to include SEM stubs and that these stubs will be “handled consistently with the procedures of the Grids Protocol.”

“To the extent that there is …