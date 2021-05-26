La. Federal Court Remands Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Claims, Finds In-State Defendant Properly Joined

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has remanded an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder lawsuit to state court, finding that the plaintiffs had presented sufficient facts by which a fact-finder could determine that the lone in-state defendant was liable for the plaintiffs’ injuries.

In the April 22 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded that “K&B [was] properly joined, and its presence destroys this Court’s diversity jurisdiction.”

Lynne Roy asserted the underlying claims, contending that she developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos in talcum powder products. Roy named a number of defendants …