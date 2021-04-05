TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Several Amici Groups File Briefs in U.S. Supreme Court Supporting J&J’s Appeal of $2.1 Billion Talcum Powder Judgment


April 5, 2021


ST. LOUIS –– Several groups have filed amici briefs in the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Johnson & Johnson’s appeal of a $2.1 billion judgment entered in a Missouri talcum powder case, with one group arguing that the lower court’s approach “distorts the constitutional principle of specific jurisdiction.”

In its April 1 brief, the International Association of Defense Counsel argued that “rather than the parties’ forum ties determining specific jurisdiction, in this case the Plaintiffs’ desire to bring suit in a different forum determined that a nonparty entity would be pulled into the litigation.”

“By increasing costs on nonparties, this ‘but-for’ …


