New Talcum Powder Special Master Issues First Order, Schedules April 22 Zoom Conference

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Special Master appointed to assist the talcum powder MDL court in the discovery process in the wake of Hon. Joel A. Pisano’s death has issued his first order, encouraging the parties “to contact [him] to set up a conference call on short notice to address any discovery issue that will help ‘advance the ball.’”

In Replacement Special Master Order No. 1 issued April 5, Special Master Hon. Joel Schneider (Ret.) ordered that the plaintiffs identify their remaining challenges to defendants’ privilege assertions by April 9.

“Thereafter the parties shall continue to meet and confer regarding their …