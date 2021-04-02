Talcum Powder MDL Judge Names 6 Cases in Stage Three to Be Worked up For Trial

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has named the six remaining cases that should be worked up for trial as part of the coordinated docket’s “Stage Three.”

In the April 1 order, Hon. Freda L. Wolfson named Converse (No. 18-17586), Gallardo (No. 18-10840), Judkins (No. 19-12430), Newsome (No. 18-17146), Rausa (No. 20-02947), and Tunson (No. 18-12931).

The six cases are comprised of three plaintiff and three defense selections. Both sides had proffered four cases each for inclusion in Stage Three; they each then had the opportunity to strike one case …