N.J. Court Dismiss ERISA Talcum Powder Lawsuit Against J&J Again, Gives Plaintiffs Last Chance to Amend
March 10, 2021
TRENTON, N.J. –– A New Jersey federal court has, again, granted a motion to dismiss an ERISA lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson for its alleged failure to disclose knowledge of asbestos in talcum powder products, giving the plaintiffs time to amend the claims in accordance with its findings.
In the Feb. 26 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey opined that issuing a corrective SEC disclosure revealing the alleged truth about the over inflation of J&J stock “is not a viable alternative action because it is not one which could be taken in a fiduciary capacity, …
