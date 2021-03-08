Talcum Powder MDL Judge Outlines Compromise Reached in Regard to TEM Grids of Talc Samples

TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has supplemented a prior order and stipulation regarding Johnson & Johnson’s production of talcum powder products and talc samples, explaining that the parties had reached a compromise with regard to the analysis of Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) grids.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey filed the Second Supplement to the January 31, 2018 Agreed Order and Stipulation Regarding the Johnson & Johnson Defendants’ Production of Talcum Powder Products and Talc Samples on March 4, noting that the plaintiffs had had requested …