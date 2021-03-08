TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Talcum Powder MDL Judge Identifies 30 Potential Stage Three Cases, Outlines Upcoming Deadlines


March 8, 2021


  • March 3 Order


TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims has identified 30 potential Stage Three cases, ordering the parties to each select four cases to be worked up for trial.

In a March 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey listed 30 Stage Two cases from which the Stage 3 cases will be selected.

“On March 23, 2021, plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel and the Johnson & Johnson defendants shall each select four cases from those listed above for a total of eight cases,” the order stated. “On March 30, …


