Johnson & Johnson Files Petition with U.S. Supreme Court Seeking Review of $2.1 Billion Talcum Powder Judgment

ST. LOUIS –– Johnson & Johnson has filed a petition for writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court, contesting an order from the Missouri Supreme Court refusing to weigh in on a $2.1 billion judgment in actual and punitive damages against the talcum powder defendant.

In a March 2 petition, Johnson & Johnson asked the nation’s highest court to assess the lower court’s decision to consolidate the cases of multiple plaintiffs for a single trial, whether the punitive damage award was excessive and whether the “arise out of or relate to” requirement for specific personal jurisdiction could be met …