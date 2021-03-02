Talcum Powder MDL Special Master, Hon. Joel A. Pisano, Dies at 71

TRENTON, N.J. –– Hon. Joel A. Pisano, a retired federal judge and the special master of the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder personal injury claims, has died at the age of 71.

The death of the retired judge was announced by Walsh Pizzi O’Reilly Falanga, the firm with which Pisano was employed at the time of his death. He died on Feb. 26 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, according to his obituary.

Pisano was appointed a United States district judge in 2000; he retired 15 years later and reentered private practice at Walsh …