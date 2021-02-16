TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Mississippi Supreme Court Oversees Oral Arguments in Talcum Powder Suit Filed by Attorney General


February 16, 2021



JACKSON, Miss. –– The Mississippi Supreme Court has overseen oral arguments in the appeal of a decision entered in a talcum powder lawsuit brought by the Mississippi Attorney General, according to the court’s online docket.

In a Feb. 9 docket entry, the state high court noted that the case had been “argued and submitted.”

This month’s oral arguments had been pushed back from an original January setting after the parties requested a postponement, citing winter holidays and a number of personal and professional commitments of the parties would affect their ability to adequately prepare for the January oral argument setting.


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS