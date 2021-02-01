TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

N.J. Supreme Court Rejects Chance to Weigh in on Order Reinstating Talcum Powder Claims


February 1, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TRENTON, N.J. –– The New Jersey Supreme Court has rejected a chance to weigh in on an intermediate appellate court order reinstating talcum powder ovarian cancer claims.

In a Jan. 26 order, the New Jersey Supreme Court denied a petition for certification filed by Johnson & Johnson in the two lawsuits.

Johnson & Johnson filed a Notice of Petition for Certification in the state high court last August. The defendants’ attempt to have the New Jersey Supreme Court review the lower court’s opinion were revealed in a litigation status update sent to Hon. John C. Porto of the Atlantic County …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS