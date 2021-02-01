N.J. Supreme Court Rejects Chance to Weigh in on Order Reinstating Talcum Powder Claims

TRENTON, N.J. –– The New Jersey Supreme Court has rejected a chance to weigh in on an intermediate appellate court order reinstating talcum powder ovarian cancer claims.

In a Jan. 26 order, the New Jersey Supreme Court denied a petition for certification filed by Johnson & Johnson in the two lawsuits.

Johnson & Johnson filed a Notice of Petition for Certification in the state high court last August. The defendants’ attempt to have the New Jersey Supreme Court review the lower court’s opinion were revealed in a litigation status update sent to Hon. John C. Porto of the Atlantic County …