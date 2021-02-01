Plaintiffs Back Effort to Amend Master Long Form Complaint, Say Defendants Offer ‘Feigned Ignorance’ to Alleged Fraud

TRENTON, N.J. –– Plaintiffs have filed a reply brief backing their efforts to amend the Master Long Form Complaint in the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket, maintaining that, in their opposition brief, the defendants offered “feigned ignorance to the long history of fraudulent and intentional efforts to mask the dangers associated with regular use of talcum powder products.”

In the Jan. 29 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiffs said their proposed amended complaint adequately details the defendants’ actions “that would subject them to independent claims of spoliation.”

“Further,” the …