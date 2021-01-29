Calif. Court Tosses Talcum Powder Consumer Class Action Suit for Final Time with Prejudice
January 29, 2021
- Order
SAN DIEGO –– A California federal court has tossed a talcum powder consumer class action for the final time, concluding in part that the plaintiffs had failed to identify which particular advertisement they relied upon in contending that Johnson & Johnson defendants misrepresented that their talcum powder products were safe.
In a Jan. 22 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California agreed with the defendants that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated that the alleged misrepresentations were misleading and that they had failed to satisfy Rule 9(b).
In dismissing the case with prejudice, the court said granting …
