TALCUM POWDER LITIGATION REPORT

Talcum Powder MDL Court Backs Decision Severing Claims, Says Personal Jurisdiction Must be Evaluated on Plaintiff-by-Plaintiff Basis


January 27, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the national talcum powder personal injury multidistrict litigation docket has backed its decision severing claims, noting that other judges in MDL proceedings have observed that non-diverse plaintiffs are “often joined for the sole purpose of defeating diversity jurisdiction and avoiding the MDL proceeding.”

In the Jan. 19 decision, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey also opined that “the joinder of large numbers of unrelated plaintiffs who are citizens of different states creates a snarl of personal jurisdictional issues, as the Supreme Court has stressed that personal jurisdiction must be …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS