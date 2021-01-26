Talcum Powder PSC Sends Letter Agreeing to Coordination of J&J Corporate Liability Witness Depositions

TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation have sent a letter agreeing to coordination with state court litigants seeking to depose Johnson & Johnson corporate liability witnesses, noting that protocols are already in place for such management.

In a Jan. 20 letter sent to Hon. Joel A. Pisano, the Plaintiffs Steering Committee pointed to several Case Management Orders issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey which were “specifically designed to promote state-federal coordination and provide for the resolution of ‘cross-cutting discovery disputes.’”

The PSC further argued that the …