J&J Defendants Oppose Talcum Powder PSC’s Efforts to Add Spoliation of Evidence Claim

TRENTON, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. have filed an opposition brief contesting a motion from the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket to add a spoliation of evidence cause of action to the First Amended Master Long Form Complaint, arguing that it is untimely and futile.

In the Jan. 12 opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the defendants said that the PSC knew, or should have known, of the grounds for an alleged spoliation claim “long before it brought the present motion, …