Talcum Powder MDL PSC Supports Efforts to Take Depositions of J&J Witnesses
December 29, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation have supported their efforts to depose former employees, arguing that Johnson & Johnson’s “attempt to control who and how the PSC may depose witnesses and prepare this case for a bellwether trial should be rejected.”
In the Dec. 28 letter sent to Hon. Joel A. Pisano (Ret.), and filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the PSC said that the defendant’s “desire to shield its employees from providing testimony is not supported by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”
“The PSC has …
