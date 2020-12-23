Talcum Powder PSC Seeks Permission to Add Spoliation Claim to Master Long Form Complaint
December 23, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket has sought permission to amend the docket’s current Master Long Form Complaint “to conform the complaint with facts and allegations learned during the course of discovery.”
In the Dec. 22 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the PSC specifically asks the court to permit amendments relating to the existing fraudulent concealment claim and to allow the addition of a spoliation cause of action.
The motion explained that since the inception of the multidistrict litigation docket in 2016, and the …
