Weitz & Luxenberg, J&J Defendants Reach Agreement on Protective Order Details in NYCAL Docket

NEW YORK –– An agreement on terms of a protective order has been reached between a law firm representing plaintiffs in New York City’s coordinated asbestos docket with claims pending against Johnson & Johnson defendants, according to a recent order, which notes that nothing in the document “overrides any attorney’s ethical responsibilities to refrain from examining or disclosing materials that the attorney knows or reasonably should know to be privileged.”

The Dec. 15 order filed by the New York Supreme Court for New York County noted that the document applies to all Weitz & Luxenberg cases naming Johnson & Johnson …