Mississippi Supreme Court Grants Motion to Reset Oral Argument in Talcum Powder Suit Brought by AG

JACKSON, Miss. ––The Mississippi Supreme Court has granted a motion to reset oral argument in the appeal of decision entered in a talcum powder lawsuit brought by the Mississippi Attorney General, concluding in the one-page order that the “motion should be granted.”

As such, the high court said in its Dec. 16 order, oral argument is rescheduled for February 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

The parties had requested the postponement of the hearing in a Dec. 10 joint motion, in which they argued that winter holidays and a number of personal and professional commitments of the parties will affect their …