Talcum Powder MDL PSC Sends Letter Detailing Rebuffed Efforts to Take Depositions of J&J Witnesses
December 18, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
TRENTON, N.J. –– The Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the talcum powder multidistrict litigation has sent a letter to the special master overseeing the proceedings, arguing that Johnson & Johnson continues to withhold access to former employees for the purpose of conducting liability depositions.
In the Dec. 16 letter sent to Hon. Joel A. Pisano (Ret.), the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee explained that since the court issued its Daubert ruling in April 2020, Johnson & Johnson has been notified regarding the plaintiffs request to depose three J&J corporate fact witnesses as well as the plaintiffs’ intention to take several 30(b)(6) depositions …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series