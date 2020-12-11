Miami Talc Plaintiffs Back Efforts for Leave to File Amended Complaint Seeking Punitive Damages

MIAMI –– Plaintiffs with talcum powder ovarian cancer claims pending in Florida state court have filed a reply brief backing their efforts to file a second amended complaint seeking punitive damages, saying that the state’s Asbestos and Silica Compensation Fairness Act does not apply to the ovarian cancer claims.

In the Dec. 4 reply brief filed in the Florida 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, the plaintiffs maintained that while contamination with asbestos is one element of the underlying allegations, “it is not the only element.”

“Indeed, most of the epidemiological studies linking talc to ovarian cancer do …