Parties in Miss. Attorney General Action Against J&J Jointly Move to Reset Oral Argument in High Court

JACKSON, Miss. –– Parties in a talcum powder action brought by the Mississippi Attorney General against Johnson & Johnson have jointly asked the state’s high court to reset oral argument, contending that winter holidays and a number of personal and professional commitments of the parties will affect their ability to adequately prepare for oral argument.

In a Dec. 7 notice, the Mississippi Supreme Court set oral argument in the matter for Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

However, in the Dec. 10 joint motion filed in the high court, the parties argued that the parties have “decreased opportunities to discuss …