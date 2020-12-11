Parties in Miss. Attorney General Action Against J&J Jointly Move to Reset Oral Argument in High Court
December 11, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
- Joint Motion
JACKSON, Miss. –– Parties in a talcum powder action brought by the Mississippi Attorney General against Johnson & Johnson have jointly asked the state’s high court to reset oral argument, contending that winter holidays and a number of personal and professional commitments of the parties will affect their ability to adequately prepare for oral argument.
In a Dec. 7 notice, the Mississippi Supreme Court set oral argument in the matter for Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
However, in the Dec. 10 joint motion filed in the high court, the parties argued that the parties have “decreased opportunities to discuss …
