Johnson & Johnson Defendants File Notice of Appeal Contesting $120 Million Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Judgment
December 11, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Notice
NEW YORK –– Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. have filed a notice of appeal, contesting a $120 judgment entered against the companies at the conclusion of an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder trial.
In a Dec. 7 notice of appeal filed in the New York Supreme Court for New York County, the defendants listed more than 10 grounds on which the verdict should be reversed, including the trial court’s decision finding that the evidence at trial was sufficient as to each cause of action and sufficient to impose punitive damages.
The notice also said the trial court …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series