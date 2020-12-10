Johnson & Johnson Defendants Say Georgia Talcum Powder Cases Should Be Stayed Pending Appellate Court Decision

ATLANTA –– Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. have filed motions to stay talcum powder ovarian cancer cases pending in Georgia state court, saying that the cases should not proceed until an appellate court has weighed in on whether the pleadings satisfy the state’s Asbestos Claims Act, O.C.G.A. § 51-14-6 requirements.

In a pair of Nov. 30 motions filed in separate cases pending in the Georgia State Court of Fulton County, the Johnson & Johnson defendants arguing that the “issues that will be argued on appeal also apply in more than 20 other cases pending in various …