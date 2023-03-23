MDL Sought for Tepezza Thyroid Eye Disease Drug Hearing Loss Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging that Horizon Therapeutics USA Inc.’s thyroid eye disease (TED) drug Tepezza caused her hearing loss has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for all pending actions, alleging they arise from the same or similar set of facts.

In a March 22 motion, Kimberly Exton says there are at least 18 Tepezza actions pending in five judicial districts alleging similar wrongful conduct on the part of Horizon that resulted in similar injuries — permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. She seeks transfer of the actions to the …