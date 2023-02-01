‘Virus’ is not ‘Pollution Condition,’ 4th Cir. Affirms in COVID-19 Coverage Case
February 1, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
RICHMOND, Va. — A 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Panel has upheld an award of summary judgment to Illinois Union Insurance Co. in a COVID-19 coverage action, affirming that the plaintiffs’ losses were not caused by a “pollution condition,” as defined by the policy.
In a Jan. 31 order, the appellate panel agreed that the policy’s coverage is confined to environmental pollution and that the term “pollution condition” does not include a communicable disease caused by a virus.
Plaintiffs are the owners and operators of several hospitality, hotel, and restaurant businesses in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Va. Beginning in March …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Status of Key Litigations and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort