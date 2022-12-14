2nd Cir. Hears Parties’ Arguments in Pollution Coverage Dispute
December 14, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Appellant's Brief
- Appellee Brief
NEW YORK — The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has held a hearing in a case in which Equitas Insurance Ltd. seeks to overturn a $7.2 million reinsurance judgment issued in favor of The Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania (ICSOP) in a case involving coverage for environmental pollution at a site owned by a Dole Food Co. subsidiary.
During the Dec. 1 hearing, Equitas argued the reinsurance certificates at issue are governed by English law; therefore, the cedent could not allocate payment for 44 years of property damage to the certificates’ three-year period. The U.S. District Court …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach