Ind. Federal Judge Refuses to Stay Health Club’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana federal judge has refused to stay a health club’s COVID-19 coverage action pending a ruling by the state court of appeals in a similar action, ruling there is no evidence that a stay will simplify the issues, streamline the matter for trial, or reduce the burden on the parties or the court.

On Dec. 8, Magistrate Judge Doris L. Pryor of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana further noted there are two cases that already answered the questions posed in the instant case — one from the 7th Circuit and the …