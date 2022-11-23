U.S. High Court Refuses to Review Ruling that Md. Auto Auction Cannot Recoup COVID-19 Losses

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review a 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ ruling that a Maryland vehicle auction is not entitled to recoup COVID-19-related losses from Great Northern Insurance Co. because there was no “direct physical loss or damage” to property.

The 4th Circuit ruled that “direct physical loss or damage” requires harmful structural changes or alterations to a property and does not encompass loss of use.

Bel Air Auto Auction processes more than 100,000 vehicles per year through consignments from car dealers, private business fleets, and fleets from public service and government agencies. Bel …