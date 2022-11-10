No Coverage for Indiana University Dorm Closures, Pa. Federal Judge Rules

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed an action in which the owners of University of Indiana dormitories sought to recover from Utica National Insurance Group $5 million in losses after the buildings closed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling the policy’s virus exclusion bars coverage.

In a Nov. 6 order, Judge Arthur J. Schwab followed the reasoning of other courts that the losses were proximately caused by the COVID-19 virus and therefore the exclusion applies.

The Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Residential Revival Indiana sought coverage from Utica, alleging they sustained economic losses …