No Coverage for Indiana University Dorm Closures, Pa. Federal Judge Rules
November 10, 2022
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed an action in which the owners of University of Indiana dormitories sought to recover from Utica National Insurance Group $5 million in losses after the buildings closed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling the policy’s virus exclusion bars coverage.
In a Nov. 6 order, Judge Arthur J. Schwab followed the reasoning of other courts that the losses were proximately caused by the COVID-19 virus and therefore the exclusion applies.
The Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Residential Revival Indiana sought coverage from Utica, alleging they sustained economic losses …
