Pa. Federal Judge Dismisses Multi-Plaintiff COVID-19 Coverage Action


October 17, 2022


PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a multi-plaintiff COVID-19 coverage action against Cincinnati Insurance Co., ruling that neither government shutdown orders nor the virus itself causes “direct physical loss of or damage to” property, as required by the policies.

In an Oct. 14 order, Chief Judge Mark R. Hornak of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania explained that the plaintiffs did not sustain a “distinct, demonstrable, and physical alteration” to property.

Plaintiffs are dental practices, restaurants, minor league baseball operations organizations, and a salon, all of whom were insured by Cincinnati and sustained economic …


