6th Cir. Remands Benzene Settlement Funding Case to Establish Captive Reinsurer's Citizenship

CINCINNATI — A federal appeals panel has vacated a judgment for two insurers in a dispute involving reimbursement for an underlying benzene exposure settlement, explaining the parties failed to establish federal diversity jurisdiction because they did not identify the citizenship of a defendant captive reinsurer.

In an Oct. 4 opinion, the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel noted that neither the state court complaint nor the notice of removal lists Alembic Inc.’s principal place of business.

In 2014, Chemical Solvents, a chemical distribution company, was named as a defendant in a West Virginia state court action in two former …