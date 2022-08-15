Wis. Healthcare Network Not Covered for Portion of $85 Million COVID-19 Loss, Judge Rules

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin healthcare network cannot recoup a portion of its $85 million in COVID-19-related losses from Factory Mutual Insurance Co. because it did not sustain “physical loss or damage,” a federal judge has ruled.

In an Aug. 9 order, Judge Brett Ludwig of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin referred to the state high court’s ruling that the presence of COVID-19 does not constitute a physical loss of or damage to property because it does not “alter the appearance, shape, color, structure, or other material dimension of the property.”

Froedtert Health Inc …